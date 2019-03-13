WL-S benefit nets $800

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem Key Club President Hallie Strapp and Vice President Cheyenne Gluckle presented donations to The West Liberty Cares Food Pantry and Urbana’s Caring Kitchen on March 6. Marilyn Cohn of The Caring Kitchen and Gretchen Christopher of The Food Pantry were both on campus to receive checks from the Empty Bowls event held at the school earlier this year. Key Club raised almost $800 during the Empty Bowls benefit.

The soup dinner was held prior to a home varsity basketball game to attract a crowd. Leading up to the event they held bake sales, prepared and delivered donation letters to local businesses, prepared and shared a PowerPoint presentation highlighting poverty needs in the community and beyond and volunteered many hours publicizing the event.

The Caring Kitchen also received gently-used clothing and books from the Student Council. In January, Student Council organized a competition between classes in order to increase donations. Students were encouraged to donate new or gently used clothing, coats and books. The class generating the most donations was awarded a class meal.

From left are Cheyenne Gluckle, Gretchen Christopher, Marilyn Cohn and Hallie Strapp. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_WLS.jpg From left are Cheyenne Gluckle, Gretchen Christopher, Marilyn Cohn and Hallie Strapp. Submitted photo

By Allison Wygal

Allison Wygal is communication specialist for the West Liberty-Salem school district.

