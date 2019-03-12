Urbana Cheer team winds up season

The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team finished the season by competing at the OASSA state cheerleading championships on March 10. The team earned 10th place in the state in Division IV. Members of the team are, back row, Joplin Sloat, Kaeleigh Bean, Madison Dyer, front row, Mari Artis, Brayden Andrews, Mary Hobodasz, Haley Johnson and Ally Pierce. The team has been coached by Jenny Payne.

The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team finished the season by competing at the OASSA state cheerleading championships on March 10. The team earned 10th place in the state in Division IV. Members of the team are, back row, Joplin Sloat, Kaeleigh Bean, Madison Dyer, front row, Mari Artis, Brayden Andrews, Mary Hobodasz, Haley Johnson and Ally Pierce. The team has been coached by Jenny Payne. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/03/web1_Cheer.jpg The Urbana High School Competition Cheer team finished the season by competing at the OASSA state cheerleading championships on March 10. The team earned 10th place in the state in Division IV. Members of the team are, back row, Joplin Sloat, Kaeleigh Bean, Madison Dyer, front row, Mari Artis, Brayden Andrews, Mary Hobodasz, Haley Johnson and Ally Pierce. The team has been coached by Jenny Payne. Submitted photo