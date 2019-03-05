WL-S celebrates 100 days of school in style

On March 1, West Liberty-Salem kindergartners dressed as if they were 100 years old to celebrate the 100th day of school.

West Liberty-Salem kindergarten and first grade students celebrated the 100th day of school on March 1. Activities included 100 jumping jacks, painting 100 polka dots and stacking 100 plastic cups into designs.

West Liberty-Salem first graders rolled out the red carpet and put on a fashion show to celebrate the 100th day of school on March 1. Students decorated their shirts with 100 items, and they got creative. Shirts were decorated with plastic Easter eggs, grandma’s button collection, stickers and googley eyes to name a few.