East Elementary demolished

Urbana’s old East Elementary school was demolished this week.

The abatement duties are being handled by Midwest Environmental Inc. for $139,800. The schools affected will be East Elementary and Local Intermediate.

Under the current plan, part of East’s property will remain intact, including the track and some parking. That space will still be available for community use.

“The largest expectation is that we would line it for marching band practice. The exterior fence outside the perimeter is going to stay. There’s a set of stairs that will stay on the north end,” Superintendent Charles Thiel said at a special meeting in November 2018. “Other than that, it’s just going to be green space. Playground equipment is going to be gone.”

Indoor abatement began in early December 2018. Demolition is expected to conclude in April.

Demolition crews reduce Urbana East Elementary to rubble this week at the corner of Washington and Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_East1.jpg Demolition crews reduce Urbana East Elementary to rubble this week at the corner of Washington and Jefferson. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen Demolition crews reduce Urbana East Elementary to rubble this week at the corner of Washington and Jefferson. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_East2.jpg Demolition crews reduce Urbana East Elementary to rubble this week at the corner of Washington and Jefferson. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen

Will become neighborhood green space