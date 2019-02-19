Student creations promote unity

After learning how opinions can be influenced by propaganda in the media, such as Ben Franklin’s slogan “Join, or Die!” during the French and Indian Wars, Urbana 8th graders in Teachers Steffan and Ovalle’s American history course were tasked with creating propaganda promoting unity. Eighth graders and staffers voted for their favorite pieces of propaganda. When the votes were counted, it was 1st place for Reagan Keller, 2nd place for Araya Osornio, and 3rd place for Grace Fulco.

