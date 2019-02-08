Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Four-year-old Logan is a Jack Russell Terrier/Beagle mix available for adoption. His adoption fee is $150.

We are selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Kami is a 2-year-old female domestic short-hair calico, just as sweet as can be. She likes to be brushed and petted and doesn’t mind being held. She gets along with the other cats and would do well in just about any home. She is already spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. You can visit her in the “teen room” at Paws Animal Shelter.

Feb. 16 is PAWS Kitty Kafe’ Day at PAWS Animal Shelter from noon to 3 p.m.

PAWS’ adoptable pets will be at PetSmart in Springfield 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Salvatore is a 5-month-old, German Shepherd/Chow mix. He came to us as an owner surrender, through no fault of his own. An outgoing, fun dog anxious to find his forever home, he is dog-friendly, but is not fond of the kitties. Salvatore will need a patient owner for housebreaking and obedience training, but he is very smart and food motivated so he should easily catch on to these new challenges. Salvatore is neutered and will be microchipped and brought up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations before his adoption. Salvatore is dewormed and he is current on flea and heartworm prevention.

CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more! Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League kitten of the week is Charlie, a 10-month-old domestic shorthair. Charlie is very playful and will do everything possible to get your attention. He loves to curl up on a lap for his daily pets and enjoys playing with other cats his size. Charlie is healthy, spunky, full of kitty energy and litter trained. He is microchipped, neutered and has his appropriate kitten shot (FCRPP.) Charlie has been dewormed and tested negative for the FeLV/FIV.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

