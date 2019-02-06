Brugger salutes ‘Art Affair’

The annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser for the Champaign County Arts Council is accepting donations and votes.

Each year, local people from all walks of life volunteer to create art for the tongue-in-cheek contest.

This year’s artists are Kerry Brugger, Chad Miller, Stephen McCall, Audra Bean, Lyndsey Murphy, Brad Winner, Brian Nicol, Michele Stokes, Heather Brackney, Blair Stinson, Vicki Deere-Bunnell and Heather and Ryan Hostetler.

A donated piece of art from professional race car driver Richard Petty is also part of the fundraiser. The piece was obtained for the fundraiser by Urbana Daily Citizen Sports Editor Steve Stout and it will be part of the dinner and auction held on Friday, March 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Arts Council’s office and gallery at 119 Miami St. in Urbana. Tickets are available for the dinner and auction for $25 each. Live bidding on the art pieces will take place on March 1.

As part of an ongoing campaign leading up to the dinner, online votes for the artists’ pieces are being collected for $1 per vote at https://www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org

Watch the Urbana Daily Citizen during the weeks leading up to the dinner for profiles on each artist and photos of the artists with their creations.

Artist of the day

Today’s featured artist is Kerry Brugger, Director of Administration for the city of Urbana. Brugger holds an MBA degree, is a member of the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Ohio City Managers Association, Ohio Aviation Association and the Ohio Cemetery Association.

Brugger enjoys attending local events, particularly Art Affair on the Square, horticulture activities, home improvement projects, family and travel.

Regarding his artwork, Brugger wrote: “My collage is comprised of a collection of commemorative ‘Art Affair on the Square’ postcards – one from each of the past 14 years. Since Sara Kerns chaired the inaugural event in 2005, Art Affair has evolved into one of the premier invitational/juried art shows in the state. With 2019 being the 15th year of the event, I thought it appropriate to commemorate its success, making my ‘Bad Art’ project both fun and purposeful: A tribute to the vision, and the dedicated spirit of all the committee chairpersons and volunteers who have worked tirelessly to make ‘Art Affair’ one of the true collaborative efforts in the county, by bringing local artists into the downtown business district to showcase their talent and creative spirit to the public.”

Sponsors for the Bad Art by Good People fundraiser include:

Gold level: Coppertop, Fonda Lou Eaton

Silver level: Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, The Peoples Savings Bank, CRSI, The V. Patrick Hamilton Group, LLC Re/Max Alliance

Bronze level: Dr. Steve Bohl

Kerry Brugger assembled a salute to Art Affair on the Square as his offering to the 2019 “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_Kerry-Brugger.jpeg Kerry Brugger assembled a salute to Art Affair on the Square as his offering to the 2019 “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser Submitted photo

‘Bad Art’ voting underway online