United Way seeks applications for grant cycle

Applications are being accepted for United Way of Clark, Champaign & Madison Counties’ 2019-2020 grant cycle.

United Way works to advance the common good of local communities through three main impact areas: Health, Education and Income. United Way grants funds to nonprofit organizations/programs that provide services in at least one of the three impact areas and serves residents of Clark, Champaign or Madison county.

Links to the online application and needed attachments are available on the United Way website, www.uwccmc.org, under the “Our Agencies” tab.

To be eligible for a grant, organizations must meet all of the following criteria:

– Have nonprofit status under state law

– Have paid or volunteer staff and a governing board that holds regular meetings

– Provide services in Clark, Champaign or Madison county

– Provide services without discrimination on the basis of race, sex, creed, age or national origin

Applications must be submitted online before 5 p.m. Friday, March 15.

United Way will host grant information sessions for anyone who would like to learn more about the grant process and about new evaluation criteria. The dates of the sessions are:

– Madison County: Feb. 5 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Chamber, 730 Keny Blvd., London

– Champaign County: Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. at the Madison Champaign ESC, 2200 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

– Clark County: Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Heritage Center Discovery Hall, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

All sessions will be the same in each county. Those interested can attend any session.

For more information, contact Gracie at ghemphill@uwccmc.org or 937-324-5551.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_image001.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Submitted by United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.