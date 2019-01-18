Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)
This is Louis, a one-year-old neutered male Pomeranian. He is house trained, leash trained and loves people. He knows “sit” and “nice to meet you” (he will shake) and needs loving all the time. Louis is up to date on all vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150, which includes his 2019 dog license.
Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.
PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)
Meet Trish, a beautiful 4 1/2-year-old female domestic short-haired cat in our cattery room. She’s pretty quiet and likes to be petted. Trish gets along with the other cats, but she wouldn’t mind being the queen of her castle. She’s been here at the shelter for two-and-a-half years, came in with babies and watched them all find homes. She is waiting for her fur-ever family to come find her. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. Come meet her today.
PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.
Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)
The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) presents this week’s “dog of the week,” Gracie, a 3-year-old Boston Terrier/Border Collie mix weighing 48.6 pounds. Gracie came to us due to her owner’s failing health. She is a very spunky, outgoing, loving girl who knows her simple commands. Gracie is good with other dogs, house-trained and will be cat tested if needed. Gracie is spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. She is current on flea and heartworm prevention, dewormed and heartworm tested negative. If looking for a smart, loving, fun dog companion, Gracie would be a great choice!
Located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, CCAWL fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays/Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays/ Fridays.
Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.