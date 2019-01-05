Champaign County’s Lora Current wins Ohio State Fair Queen crown

COLUMBUS – Champaign County’s 2018 Fair Queen Lora Current was named the 2019 Ohio State Fair Queen during competition on Saturday at the Columbus Convention Center. Current had been announced as a top-five state finalist earlier in the week prior to being named the top winner.
The daughter of Chad and Dana Current, Lora is active in 4-H and graduated from Troy Christian. She has held multiple administrative positions in her 4-H club and has been honored for academics and is active in sports at her school.
Her special interests include pole vaulting, trail running, community 5-K, mentoring and tutoring.
“In my leisure time I like to read nonfiction books, spend time with friends, volunteer with my school at Isaiah’s Place Foster Care, and teach ballet and jazz at Center Stage Academy. I also quite enjoy bargain shopping and finding good deals,” Current said in her application to the Champaign County contest.