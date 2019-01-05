Champaign County’s Lora Current wins Ohio State Fair Queen crown

COLUMBUS – Champaign County’s 2018 Fair Queen Lora Current was named the 2019 Ohio State Fair Queen during competition on Saturday at the Columbus Convention Center. Current had been announced as a top-five state finalist earlier in the week prior to being named the top winner.

The daughter of Chad and Dana Current, Lora is active in 4-H and graduated from Troy Christian. She has held multiple administrative positions in her 4-H club and has been honored for academics and is active in sports at her school.

Her special interests include pole vaulting, trail running, community 5-K, mentoring and tutoring.

“In my leisure time I like to read nonfiction books, spend time with friends, volunteer with my school at Isaiah’s Place Foster Care, and teach ballet and jazz at Center Stage Academy. I also quite enjoy bargain shopping and finding good deals,” Current said in her application to the Champaign County contest.

Lora Current is pictured after winning Champaign County Fair Queen in August of 2018. She was crowned 2019 Ohio State Fair Queen on Saturday, Jan. 5. Lora Current was crowned 2019 Ohio State Fair Queen during a ceremony at the Columbus Convention Center on Saturday.