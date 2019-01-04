FFA participates in Wreaths Across America

On Dec. 13-15, 2018, 28 members of the A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA Chapter traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery, showing appreciation for those who served by placing wreaths on over 400,000 headstones. For most of the students, it was the first time experiencing a plane, train and the metro. Members also toured the capital, including the the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress. They also met alumni Mikayla Bodey and heard about her experiences working and living in Washington, D.C.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_GrahamWreaths.jpg On Dec. 13-15, 2018, 28 members of the A.B. Graham Ohio Hi-Point FFA Chapter traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery, showing appreciation for those who served by placing wreaths on over 400,000 headstones. For most of the students, it was the first time experiencing a plane, train and the metro. Members also toured the capital, including the the U.S. Capitol and the Library of Congress. They also met alumni Mikayla Bodey and heard about her experiences working and living in Washington, D.C. Submitted photo