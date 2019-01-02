Urbana Chapter DAR holds Christmas luncheon

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of American Revolution met Dec. 12, 2018, at the Urbana Country Club for the annual Christmas luncheon. Twenty-three chapter members were in attendance including associate members Kathy Dixon, Robin Lee Rose, Linda Katon and Glenna Kadel. It was a pleasure to welcome guests Judith Bunnell, Marlene Champ, Ann Corfman, Louis Driever, Barb Honchell, Mary Mott and Linda Sears.

Regent Kim Snyder greeted those present and asked for a moment of silence to honor a number of important persons who had recently passed. The names of President George HW Bush, Honorary President General Ann Duffie Fleck as well as Urbana Chapter member, Fonda Lou Eaton were remembered.

The Opening Ritual was begun with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Lana Seeberg. Jan Forsbach led the American’s Creed followed by the singing of the National Anthem, led by Dr. Janet Ebert.

Kathy Dixon, associate member and state vice regent, was introduced and then surprised with the singing of a Happy Birthday wish. Linda Sears, Regent of Cedarville Chapter Daughters of American Revolution was also welcomed. Regrets were read from Associate member Kathy Bentley.

Chaplain Theisa Dohner offered the blessing for the meal. All then enjoyed a delicious Colonial Christmas Luncheon served on beautifully decorated tables. The group was treated to a wonderful program of traditional holiday music by the Champaign County Dulcimer Club.

Following the luncheon, Regent Snyder proceeded with the Installation of Honorary Chapter Regents. Kathy Dixon, State Vice Regent, assisted as Regent Snyder presented Honorary Regent Pins for the Urbana Chapter to two very deserving individuals. First honored was Betty Driever for recognition of over fifty years of service. Secondly, the honor was bestowed upon Dr. Janet Ebert for her tireless years devoted to the Urbana Chapter.

Years of Service Certificates were presented to members. Megan Snyder was announced as the Urbana Chapter Outstanding Junior for 2018.

Susan Fornof-Lippencott presented a proclamation recently received from Present Donald A. Trump to honor the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution for their Constitution Day Program held September 17, 2018 at Freedom Grove Memorial Park.

President General’s Message: The President General’s message was given by Judy Kathary. President General Ann Turner Dillon asked that we concentrate on the hope for peace, love and joy. She welcomed all to the Christmas Open House at the National Headquarters, which is beautifully “decked out” for the celebration. A point of great interest is the redesigned Kansas Chapel. The Kansas Daughters and staff have done a wonderful job of transforming the area to encourage prayer and meditation.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Becky Shultz. The report features a remarkable Revolutionary War heroine, Margaret “Captain Molly” Corbin, who was one of the first women to serve in battle in defense of our nation as she took over her husband’s cannon when he was mortally wounded during the Battle of Fort Washington in what is now Fort Tyron Park in Manhattan.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder announced that the Chapter Master Report is due in January by the January 7, 2019 meeting. She asked that these reports be back to her by December 31, 2018.

Chaplain’s Report: Chaplain Theisa Dohner reported she had sent get well cards to several chapter members facing medical issues. She then read a poem from a publication from past days, “Ideals”.

Secretary’s Report: The minutes for October and November were approved as written.

Treasurer’s Report: Treasurer’s report was filed for audit.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported the chapter has 86 members and 5 prospective members.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert asked that chapter member, Janet Evans, be recognized for her time of service as treasurer of the Champaign County Cemetery Restoration Project, LLC.

Committee Reports:

Wreaths Across America: Chairman Pat Detwiler reported on final plans for the exciting, ambitious Wreaths Across America project. The event will take place on Saturday morning, December 15, 2018 at Oakdale Cemetery in Urbana at noon. We will be placing more than 528 wreaths upon gravesites of veterans. Volunteers are welcomed.

Service to America: Judi Henson reported that 2,159 hours have been reported for the 2018 year for Urbana Chapter DAR. Members were encouraged to report their hours of service, which can include DAR efforts.

New Business:

Delegates were elected for the OSDAR State Conference in the Spring of 2019.

Delegates for the NSDAR Continental Congress in Summer of 2019 were elected.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

Hostesses for the lovely Christmas event were Margaret Denzer, Judi Henson and Theisa Dohner.

The next meeting will be in January.

Dr. Janet Ebert and Betty Driever have been made DAR Honorary Regents for the Urbana Chapter. Taking part in the ceremony to honor them were, from left, Dr. Ebert, Betty Driever, Urbana Regent Kim Snyder, state Vice Regent Kathy Dixon and Urbana Chaplain Theisa Dohner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_DAR.jpg Dr. Janet Ebert and Betty Driever have been made DAR Honorary Regents for the Urbana Chapter. Taking part in the ceremony to honor them were, from left, Dr. Ebert, Betty Driever, Urbana Regent Kim Snyder, state Vice Regent Kathy Dixon and Urbana Chaplain Theisa Dohner. Submitted photo

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.