Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

This sweet, 4-year-old Beagle is named Beth. She came to us as a stray, so we have been trying to find the perfect forever home for her. If you are looking for a lap dog, then look no further! Beth is a typical beagle, very affectionate. Beth will steal your attention whenever she can. She does get jealous over her human and toys. She is wonderful with kids and would be a great family addition. One of her favorite activities is riding in the car. She is house trained and walks very politely on leash. She is up to date on all her shots and is scheduled to be spayed, which is all included in her adoption fee of $150. Please come on out to meet with her.

Additional News:

Barely Used Pets would like to thank all who have donated toward our kennel renovation. We are so close to our goal. Please if you are looking for a company or organization to donate to for taxes this coming year, consider Barely Used Pets. Thank you all so much in advance.

We are now selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Barely Used Pets is collecting funds for dog kennel replacement. Eight of the facility’s kennels need replaced, at a cost of $360 per kennel. To make a donation toward this project, call and stop by or mail a check to Barely Used Pets at 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH, 43078.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet little Gretel, an adorable 3-month-old domestic short-hair kitten. She is a little on the shy side, but likes to be held and warms up quickly. She would do well in just about any home. Come and meet her today.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) Pet of the Week is Brittany, a sweet 5-year-old Spaniel mix who weighs 8 pounds. Brittany was rescued from a puppy mill where she was used for breeding. She is now happy, very social, and wanting a forever home. Brittany is good with other dogs, but hasn’t been cat-tested. She is going to need patience with house training, but will catch on with a routine. Brittany is spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella, Bivalent Flu and Rabies. She also has been heartworm tested negative and is current on flea and heart prevention as well as deworming. Brittany also has had a dental and polish.

Potential adopters must have an approved application, which can be found at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. For canine listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

All adoptable puppies/dogs are available for $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies (age appropriate), Worming, Heart Worm Test, Flea and Heart Worm Prevention and Microchip. As always, all animals receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. All CCAWL residents are also groomed. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

The Animal Welfare League is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and upcoming events may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and petfinder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

2019 memberships are available. These memberships will let you have access to our campus, which includes indoor/outdoor dog park, 72 acres of trails, grooming facility, agility course and much more. You must have current vaccination records before entering with your dog. For more information please call 937-834-5236.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Sweet Brittany is a 5-year-old Spaniel mix waiting to be adopted from the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Beth, a 4-year-old Beagle, is waiting for the perfect family or person to visit Barely Used Pets and decide she'd make a perfect new friend. Gretel, 3 months old, is shy at first, but warms up quickly. Pay her a call at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

