On Dec. 14, the Urbana FFA Chapter held a leadership night for members to grow as leaders. Members from West Liberty-Salem FFA Chapter and Ohio FFA State Officers Bailey Eberhart (Reporter), Grant Lach (V.P. at Large) and Grace Lach (V.P. at Large) joined Urbana FFA at the workshop. The state officers held three workshops for members. The workshops consisted of learning how important communication skills are, how to not be wrong in circumstances, and how to set out to reach your goals.

The first workshop was communication. Members were split into three groups and had to effectively communicate amongst each other to obtain different objectives. The second workshop taught members how to set out to reach their goals by setting smaller goals to reach the main goal.

The final workshop taught everyone that to never be wrong, they have to be able to effectively communicate, listen and understand what others say. Respecting others opinions by listening to them allows us to stand strong in our own opinions while listening to and respecting others.

Area FFA members attended leadership workshops. Topics included communication skills and reaching goals. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/12/web1_IMG_4779.jpg Area FFA members attended leadership workshops. Topics included communication skills and reaching goals. Submitted photo

By Taylor Cordial Urbana FFA Reporter

Submitted by Urbana FFA.

