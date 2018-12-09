Looking Back – 119 S. Main St.

This is a photo (#0500) of a Chevrolet Coupe with a 1930 Ohio license plate in front of J.A. Shuemaker and Atwater Radio Store at 119 S. Main St., Urbana. Apparently, this coupe was adapted to serve as a delivery vehicle as it appears to be carrying an appliance. In addition to Norge appliances and Atwater Kent radios the store offered a variety of other products including fishing tackle, sporting goods, Goodrich tires and Ford parts. In 1951 it was the location of the Robert Yocum Grocery; in 1955 the Western Auto Store; from 1959 to at least 1982 the Mumford’s Potato Chip Shop; and in 1991 the Bob’s Appliance Repair. Currently, Dream Home Realty is located here. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

