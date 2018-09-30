Then and Now – Southeast Monument Square

Then – This is a circa 1905 photo (#0135) of the southeast corner of Monument Square, Urbana. A drug store is at the Scioto Street corner with “Alabastine” in the window. Painted on the roof of this building was “DRUGS-PAINTS-OILS.” Note the public drinking fountain in front of the drug store. A dentist’s office is above the drug store. Next door is a bakery. In the corner is a harness shop. Later Harmstead & Holding store was located here. On the south side is a photographer’s studio. Note the slanted skylight window providing the best light for taking photos. This building burned about 1960 and was replaced by a one-story building that became the location of the AAA office. At the South Main Street corner is the Hitt & Fuller Dry Goods Store.

Now – This 2018 photo is of the same location. Businesses shown are Café Paradiso, Oxner’s General Store, Downtown Diva’s, Vape on the Square, and Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger, LTD, Attorneys at Law. Just west of the attorneys’ office was the Hitt & Fuller Dry Goods store and later Main News. Now it is Legacy Park (not shown).