Cole joins sister at college

CEDARVILLE — The beginning of a new school year at Cedarville University is a benchmark event for teens moving toward adulthood. The path they traveled to Cedarville was unique for each student, but it’s doubtful any can match the life-changing, and almost life-ending, journey of freshman Logan Cole.

On January 20, 2017, Cole was the victim of a school shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School. Suffering a shotgun blast to his chest and his back, Cole had the presence of mind to convince the shooter, classmate Ely Serna, to not carry out what could have been a horrific Columbine-style tragedy at their high school.

Cole arrived at Cedarville on Getting Started Weekend carrying more than bags and boxes. Hundreds of shotgun pellets still are in his back and chest. The lead level in his blood sits at around 29, seven times the normal range, because the pellets are leaking.

On May 2 this year, Serna was sentenced to 23 years in prison for attempted murder, felonious assault and inducing panic. In addition to shooting Cole twice, he shot through classroom doors, blowing out windows, and fired on a teacher, who was uninjured. One other student was struck by a shotgun pellet.

“I attempted to get up and walk to the stall on the other side of the bathroom away from the door,” Cole read in a prepared statement at the sentencing, recounting that day. “I made a step or two but then fell back down to the floor. The next thing I remember is facing Ely when he was in the stall. I remember begging him to put the gun down and not kill anyone, including himself.”

“What I said in the bathroom connects to how I was raised,” Logan Cole told Cedarville University public relations. “I’ve gone to church all my life, and my parents taught me how to handle situations with love and kindness.

“It is a God thing. All of it is a God thing. All of my past – how I was raised to live as a believer in Christ – that factored in majorly.”

Principal Greg Johnson and Assistant Principal and Dean of Students Andy McGill walked into the bathroom shortly after Logan made his plea, and Serna handed his shotgun to them.

Complicated road to recovery

Cole has traveled a complicated road to recovery that has included multiple surgeries, a 15-day stay at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, fractured vertebrae, broken teeth, prolonged and intense pain, terrifying nightmares, emotional scarring, three months in a neck brace and innumerable doctors’ office visits.

While the pellets remain a concern, removing them surgically could cause more harm than good. “Taking the pellets out wouldn’t be worth it for the damage it would cause,” Cole said. “It gets really complicated because some are located around my spine and you don’t know which pellets are contaminating the most. They don’t know a way to fix it.”

“The scary thing is that most of the time when people have lead exposure, they remove the exposure, but with Logan they can’t do anything,” noted his mother, Julie Cole, a 2001 Cedarville University alumna.

Kidney problems, high blood pressure, potential neurological and reproductive problems are the risks. “They would rather deal with those issues that he may have at some point than try to get the pellets out,” Julie Cole said.

For all that his family and he have been through, the typical “beginning-of-college” concerns have dominated their hearts and minds as Logan prepared for Getting Started Weekend.

“I’ve considered history and computer science,” Logan said, reviewing his options for majors. “I’ve thought about information technology management the last few days. I want to do something I’m interested in that will also help with the family business.” Logan’s dad, Ryan, who also attended Cedarville, is co-owner and vice president of ColePak Inc. in Urbana, which manufactures corrugated and plastic packing partitions for business shipping needs.

“Mom and Dad went to Cedarville; my sister attends there,” Logan added. “I was familiar with campus because I had attended soccer camps and really enjoyed it. I knew it was a good Christian college close enough to home for me to come back when I needed to. Cedarville is the college I’ve been planning on since I began thinking about it.”

Sister Leah, a mechanical engineering student at Cedarville, is excited to have her little brother on campus.

“I was really hoping the whole time he would choose Cedarville,” said Leah, a resident assistant in Maddox Hall this school year. “With everything that’s happened, I knew Cedarville was a place where I could trust the community he’d find himself in. It’s easy to find really great people to connect with.”

Life changes

And now, brother and sister can grab lunch together. Cool, right? “Yeah!” responded Leah. “I guess so,” offered Logan. He’s still a freshman guy, after all.

For parents Julie and Ryan, it’s tough to send another child off to school, even with five more still at home. But with everything that’s happened, experiencing the melancholy of missing their oldest boy is a backdoor blessing.

“It was really hard when Leah left, but I thought it would be easier with Logan because I’d know what to expect,” Julie Cole said. “But it’s not easier. You’re just connected with your kids.”

“We’ve been very impressed with Cedarville,” noted Ryan. “I couldn’t be happier that Logan has chosen Cedarville. I’m excited to see how he grows and develops in that environment.

“From that standpoint, I’ve very much excited, but we’re going to miss having Logan around,” Ryan said. “There’s a sadness that goes along with that. But with the events that took place and the possibility of losing Logan, you realize not to take things for granted. We’ll miss having him around, but we’re thankful that he’s around to do what he’s going to do.”

West Liberty-Salem graduate Logan Cole, right, is a freshman this year at Cedarville University. Pictured with him is his sister Leah, a fellow Cedarville student, as the duo prepares for this school year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_Coles.jpg West Liberty-Salem graduate Logan Cole, right, is a freshman this year at Cedarville University. Pictured with him is his sister Leah, a fellow Cedarville student, as the duo prepares for this school year.

WL-S shooting survivor at Cedarville

