Local Shriners honor Spangler

At a recent Shrine Club meeting, Noble Scott Spangler was named the Champaign County Shrine Club’s Shriner of the Year.

He has been a member of Harmony #8 Masonic Lodge for 20 years and also a member of Antioch Shrine for 20 years.

Spangler has been a consistently active board member. Spangler and his lady Patti have chaired the Champaign Shrine Club Golf Scramble. It is one of the club’s major fund-raisers for the Shrine Hospital fund. Scott is also the local club’s president-elect and will be installed as president in January of 2019.

Pictured from left are Shrine Noble Rob Butler, Club President; Noble Scott Spangler; Ill. Sir Bret Stahler, Antioch Shrine Potentate. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_shriner.jpg Pictured from left are Shrine Noble Rob Butler, Club President; Noble Scott Spangler; Ill. Sir Bret Stahler, Antioch Shrine Potentate. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Shrine Club.

