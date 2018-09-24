Mechanicsburg family wins

MECHANICSBURG – Brandi and Nick Anderson of Mechanicsburg have been named winners of Ohio Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer Award.

The contest helps young farmers strengthen their business skills, develop marketing opportunities and receive recognition for their accomplishments. Contestants are judged on the growth of their farm businesses and involvement in Farm Bureau and their community.

The Andersons will receive 250 hours use of an M-Series Kubota tractor, courtesy of Kubota, a $1,000 Grainger gift certificate and an expense-paid trip to New Orleans to attend the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention in January 2019.

The Champaign County Farm Bureau members raise cattle and sell the meat at farmers markets under the Women That Farm name. Brandi is a grain branch manager for Heritage Cooperative and Nick is farm manager of Van Raay Dairy. They are on the Champaign County Farm Bureau board of trustees and are the parents of three young children.

Submitted by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

