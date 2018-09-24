It’s time again for Boo in the Bog!

Walking along a boardwalk lit by jack-o-lanterns, visitors stop and learn about animals that live in Ohio at five different stations. Back at the visitor center, there are crafts, food, and a storyteller around a campfire. This is a fun and different way to learn about nature.

The event will be held on Friday, Oct. 12 and Saturday, Oct. 13 from 7-9 p.m. at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children age 6 and older. Children under 6 are free. Cedar Bog Association members and Ohio History Connection members receive a $1 discount on admission.

Call now to reserve a tour time 937-484-3744.

Annual event is Oct. 12, 13

Submitted story

Information from Cedar Bog.

