UHS honors Tom Watson

Urbana High School Athletic Director Daniel Shay (left) receives Tom Watson’s 1950 Ohio State football helmet from Watson’s sons, Andy (middle) and Alan, during Thursday night’s George Scott Ring of Honor ceremony held at BrownRidge Hall. Tom Watson, a former UHS star athlete and coach, was inducted posthumously. The Watsons donated the helmet to Urbana High School.

Alan Watson (left) discusses his dad’s 1950 Ohio State football helmet during Thursday night’s George Scott Ring of Honor ceremony held at BrownRidge Hall. Tom Watson, a former Urbana High School star athlete and coach, was inducted posthumously. The Watsons donated the helmet to Urbana High School. Looking on is Hobe Neiswander, who played quarterback for Watson at UHS in the 1950s.