Urbana FFA holds annual cookout meeting

The Urbana FFA Chapter held a cookout meeting and a first year member greeting on Sept. 19 at the Urbana City Park. There were 68 members and guests present. The meeting began at 6:40 p.m. With no old business we transitioned on to new business. The chapter moved to approve that we pay $28 and alumni $25 to each member who goes to Greenhand camp. With a unanimous vote members moved to approve the POA (program of activities). The chapter approved that we pay $75 and alumni pay $39 to every student who goes to National Convention. The chapter also approved that we pay $20 each for four members to attend OLLC. After approving all new business our committees then gave committee reports. Once the meeting was adjourned members stayed and chatted with friends and our advisors. The meeting was adjourned at 7 p.m.

By Taylor Cordial Urbana FFA Chapter Reporter

Submitted by the Urbana FFA Chapter.

