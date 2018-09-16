Looking Back – Bright-Shepard Grain Elevator

CHRISTIANSBURG – This circa 1910 photo is of the Bright and Son Grain Elevator with Cory and Mary Bright standing with dog Flash. The railroad grain cars labeled “CH&D” were from the Cincinnati, Hamilton & Dayton Railroad. Note the horse-drawn wagon next to the track, presumably bringing grain to the elevator.

Adam Bright, local businessman and farmer, learning of the pending construction of a railroad traction line through Addison (established as Christiansburg in 1817 changed to Addison in 1842 and returned to Christiansburg in 1915) realized it would be a more efficient means to get grain to outside markets. He initiated construction of a grain elevator in 1905. It was dedicated in July of that year. Cory Bright, Adam’s son, began working as a grain dealer.

Adam Bright died in 1911. George Shepard, an employee, purchased the elevator in 1912. The elevator became known as the Shepard Grain Co. When the Springfield, Troy & Piqua railroad traction line was discontinued in 1918, Shepard hauled grain by truck. In 1923 he purchased the elevator in Thackery, which had railroad access.

The Champaign County Historical Society expressed appreciation to Candy Gilliam for sharing this photo and other photos of locations in Christiansburg.

