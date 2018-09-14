Pets of the Week

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dogs)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) would like to introduce a senior girl named Rosie. She is a 14-year-old Chihuahua who was an owner surrender through no fault of hers. Rosie is very healthy and has been well cared for in her life. She is 6 pounds of pure love. Rosie is lively, alert and will be devoted to whoever is willing to open their heart and lap to her. She gets along with other dogs and will be cat-tested if needed. Rosie loves treats and a warm lap to call her own. She is house trained, spayed, microchipped and current on all vaccinations, including Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Da2PPL, and rabies. She’s been dewormed and heartworm tested negative. Rosie is current on flea, tick and heart worm prevention. If looking for a lovely, pretty, sweet girl, Rosie is the one! If interested you must have an approved application, which can be found on our webpage www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or you may come to our facility during business hours.

The facility is located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Hours are Tuesday and Saturday noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday through Friday noon to 6 p.m. (All adoptions stop at 5:30 p.m.) For more information, please call 937-834-5236. Memberships are available that will allow you to have access to our 72-acre campus. You’ll be able to use the agility course, indoor/outdoor dog park,grooming facility and trails. An individual membership is $100 for the year and a family membership is $150 a year.

The Mixins & Fixins restaurant in Mechanicsburg will be doing a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of all proceeds going to CCAWL Please be sure to thank restaurants for their support.

The nonprofit CCAWL is looking for dependable, animal lover volunteers. If you are interested, please stop by our facility or go to our webpage for an application www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com. A list of needed supplies may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and Pet Finder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

The Pizza Alley in Mechanicsburg will donate 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League. The CCAWL was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6p.m.,Fridays 11a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Please meet Sugar Bean, who has been at the shelter since May of 2012, making her one of our longest stays. She is a beautiful, sweet cat that would love to find her forever home. She gets along with other cats, however, she is a quiet cat who would most likely do well in a lower-activity home. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccinations.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to4p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com.

Loving and healthy at age 14, Rosie finds herself at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, whose staff hopes a good person/family will welcome her into a new home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_LeagueDog-1.jpeg Loving and healthy at age 14, Rosie finds herself at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, whose staff hopes a good person/family will welcome her into a new home. Sugar Bean has lived at PAWS Animal Shelter for six years, and although it’s a nice place, she thinks it high time to have a home of her own. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/09/web1_PawsCat.jpg Sugar Bean has lived at PAWS Animal Shelter for six years, and although it’s a nice place, she thinks it high time to have a home of her own.

Information submitted by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

