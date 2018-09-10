University honors military

Urbana University, a branch campus of Franklin University, will host a POW/MIA chair dedication and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) members and military branches recognition during its Sept. 13 football game against the Lake Erie Storm.

The POW/MIA chair is being dedicated in recognition of all prisoners of war and veterans missing in action. The seat, which will be located near the flagpole on the north end of the stadium field, will remain empty in recognition of the missing and will feature the POW/MIA logo – the silhouette of a man’s head in the foreground, with a guard tower and a barbed-wire fence in the background.

The effort to include the POW/MIA chair was led by Fred Williams, commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 and quartermaster of VFW Post 5451; Tony Markin, commander of VFW Post 5451; and Dan Leiker, pastor of River of Life Christian Center, Urbana.

In honor of the dedication and recognition ceremony, all veterans and active duty, including National Guard and Reservists, will receive free admission to the Sept. 13 football game. Guests are asked to visit the hospitality tent prior to entering the game.

Kick-off for the Sept. 13 Blue Knights football game is scheduled for 7 p.m., with posting of colors and the national anthem scheduled for 6:50 p.m.

Tailgating begins at 6 p.m. The community, students and friends of Urbana University are invited to bring a pop-up tent, chair and favorite snacks to join in the pre-game fun.

For more information on the POW/MIA chair, contact Williams at Vfwpost5451@yahoo.com

Future half-time salutes will include the Sept. 20 recognition of the Alicia Titus Peace Fund and Oct. 6 Lester Baum and Robert (“Bob”) Cawley athletic facility dedications during this year’s U-Knighted homecoming festivities.

For a schedule of remaining Blue Knight football games, visit: http://uublueknights.com/index.aspx?path=football

Submitted photo

Will dedicate POW/MIA chair during halftime

Submitted by Urbana University.

