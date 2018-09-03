Looking Back – Urbana High School

This is an 1896 postcard photo of the Urbana High School building built in 1879. The building burned in 1897 and was replaced at the same location by “The Castle” (#0158), first occupied 1901-1902. During the interim before The Castle building was completed, the Curry Institute building on East Water Street (#A1837) was used. As the new Urbana High School building comes into service it is interesting to look back on the buildings that preceded it. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

This is an 1896 postcard photo of the Urbana High School building built in 1879. The building burned in 1897 and was replaced at the same location by “The Castle” (#0158), first occupied 1901-1902. During the interim before The Castle building was completed, the Curry Institute building on East Water Street (#A1837) was used. As the new Urbana High School building comes into service it is interesting to look back on the buildings that preceded it. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.