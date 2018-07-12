Concert wraps up Summerfest

Following a day packed with games and activities for the whole family, Champaign Summerfest on Saturday in Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park will host a live concert by Rachel Litteral and the Abstracts. A stylistically unique rock band from day one, the group’s members have been singing, performing and playing in sync as if they had been together their entire musical careers. Throughout the course of the band’s union, the group has won the hearts of music lovers from all walks of life, performing at a variety of venues, making loads of public appearances, all the while recording new music.

The band is a frequent performer at the Yellow Springs Street Fair, Hannah’s and The Yellow Cab Building in Dayton, Peaches in Yellow Springs and the Brandeberry Winery in Enon. The group is scheduled to perform at the upcoming Dayton Blues Festival at RiverScape MetroPark, Dayton.

Litteral, a 1991 graduate of Urbana High School, has always had a love for music and has performed for years with various bands. She is a registered nurse, mother of four and an accomplished singer and musician. Joining her on stage are band members Steve Phelps, drummer, Scot Givens, keyboard, Skip Leeds, bass, and Steve McColaugh, lead guitar.

Sarah Monroe, reporter for the Dayton City Paper, comments: “Rachel possesses a powerhouse voice and the band jams out rhythms that make you vibrate.”

The group will perform 5-8 p.m. on the park stage. Music lovers are advised to bring lawn chairs.

Rachel Litteral and the Abstracts perform on park stage

Submitted story

Submitted by event planners.

