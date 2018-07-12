Celebrate summer at Summerfest!

On Saturday, Urbana’s Melvin Miller Park will come alive with the celebration of summer! The 2018 Summerfest, with the support of the Urbana Lions Club and Bundy Baking Solutions, will include live entertainment, children’s activities, lots of food and free admission to the pool from 1 to 7 p.m. Kicking off the activities will be registration for the softball tournament at 8 a.m. and registration for the Passport to Fishing Derby at 9 a.m.

The Urbana Fire Division will hold a water soccer competition, as well as firefighter challenge activities such as dummy drag, hose carries and search and rescue procedures. The Urbana Police Division will have a cruiser available for examination and will set up Safety Town. “The Bull” radio station will be on site to broadcast events of the day. In addition, there will be a sand volleyball tournament, disc golf demonstration, a dog agility demonstration, and an obstacle challenge operated by the Springfield U.S. Army Recruiters Office.

Four food trucks will offer a variety of food and snacks, and a beer trailer will provide cold beer. Live entertainment by Rachel Litteral and the Abstracts is sure to keep you rocking. If games and contests are not your thing, stroll the bike trail or bring your lawn chair and just enjoy a picnic in the park.

The only entrance open will be the Children’s Home Road entrance. The Urbana Lions Club members will assist with the parking. The event is free and will close at 9 p.m.

Summerfest Schedule

– Softball Tournament – 8 a.m.-?

– Passport to Fishing Derby – Pond Area – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

– Sand Volleyball Tournament – Registration – 10 a.m.

– Cancer Assn. of Champaign County Tent – Volleyball Court

– Urbana Police Division – Safety Town/Explore a Cruiser – 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

– Urbana Fire Division – 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Water Soccer (using jets of water to score a goal). Firefighter challenge activities, i.e. dummy drag, hose carries, search & rescue procedure. Basic obstacle course challenge.

– Champaign County Historical Society Museum on East Lawn Open – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

– DJ Spinning Tunes – 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

– Various Vendors – 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (jewelry, abstract art, nail art, etc.)

– Food Trucks – 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (Zerkle Concessions – kettle corn, tacos, onion straws, egg rolls, brownies, mac & cheese balls, pickle me dog (hot dog inside a pickle); Dairy Dog – hand-dipped ice cream, hot dogs; Raging Bull – pizza, bread sticks; K Concessions – shredded meat sandwiches, baked potatoes, nachos, funnel cakes, wraps, shaved ice, assorted drinks

– Beer Garden – 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

– Remote Broadcast – “The Bull” 106.9 Radio – Chad Wilkerson, DJ 12-2

– Disc Golf – Urbana Hilltop Disc Golf Club – noon-2 p.m. (portable basket set up to introduce disc golf to the public – Playground Area

– Dog Agility Demonstration – Small Dog Park – 1-2 p.m. – Muttley Crew 4H Group

– Children’s Area – Shelter House/Front of Volleyball Court – 1-4 p.m. (sack races, face painting, STEM learning experiments, Boy Scout Venture Crew 11 selling shaved ice, Gatorade and bottled water)

– U.S. Army Springfield Recruiters Office – 1-4 p.m. – Shelter House in Front of Volleyball Court – Skill Testing Challenge

– Free Swim at City Pool – 1-7 p.m.

– Rachel Litteral and Abstracts – on stage – 5-8 p.m.

Activities for all ages Saturday at Melvin Miller Park

