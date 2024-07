Urbana High School Class of 1964 will have its 60th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Moose Lodge, 632 Mosgrove St., Urbana. Cost is $20 per person. Meet and greet at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. Contact Gretchen Huffman at 937-653-6065 for more information. Reservations close Aug. 1.