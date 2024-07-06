PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets
Hi! My name is Baby and I am a beagle girl and almost 5-1/2 years old and I weigh about 33 pounds. My birthday was Jan. 15, 2019. I came to Barely Used Pets from Kentucky and was adopted by a very wonderful older lady. She had to go to the hospital and can no longer walk. She had to return me to Barely Used Pets so I can find a new lady to love. I am a happy girl with a smile on my face all of the time! I am affectionate, friendly and playful. I am a really big couch potato! Please come and see me.
How to adopt:
Barely Used Pets, Inc.
844 Jackson Hill Road
Urbana, Ohio 43078
(937) 869-8090
Sunday: CLOSED
Mon & Tues: CLOSED
Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Information provided by Barely Used Pets