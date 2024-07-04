Village council discusses food truck regulations

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG — The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, June 17 in regular session in the municipal building. Mayor Jason Adelsberger was not present.

Owners of a food truck were present at the meeting. They were there to discuss the arrangements they have made with the owner of the old Grandma’s Pizza building located at 300 West Main Street. Discussion was had amongst council regarding the lack of rules/regulations and permitting the village currently has on food trucks in general. Ultimately it was decided that more information was needed on how to proceed, and a request was made for the planning commission to meet and make decisions on rules and regulations regarding food trucks. Temporary allowance of the particular food truck in question was approved.

Village resident Brian Henry was present to discuss concerns regarding the recent sidewalk work done in town. He raised many personal concerns, stating he felt the other homeowners in the village should be aware of the quality of work that was done on this large project. Lengthy discussion was had regarding the opinions of the work that was done and what still needs done.

Village Administrator Roger Brake presented the administrator’s report. He stated that the firehouse will be getting power washed this week. Brake also said that fire hydrant flushing will begin this week. He then shared that he is in the beginning stages of applying for a FEMA grant for the generator and new pump for the wastewater lift station.

Brake then brought to the council’s attention the possibility of selling the old water tower lot on Walnut Street. Discussion was had, a decision was ultimately not made at this time.

Fiscal officer Dan Eck reminded council that Summer Celebration in the village will take place on Saturday, July 13. The festivities will include a parade, touch-a-truck event, festival at the park, as well as baseball games played with the vintage baseball teams from the Ohio Village, the Muffins (men’s team), and the Diamonds (women’s team).

Zoning officer Dusty Hurst urged village residents to remember to register all pools. Pool registration is required yearly, for temporary or permanent pools for safety reasons. Registration can be found online or at the Village offices.

Mechanicsburg Police Chief David Patrick shared last month’s citation lists. He pointed out that they had three felony charges, and two illegal immigrants that are on ICE detainer. Patrick also shared that he is working on a grant for up to date radios.

The Village Council will meet next on Monday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building. Village Council meetings are open to the public.

