Mercy Health cancer program attains national accreditation

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health’s oncology program has received re-accreditation under the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC) Accreditation Program, a consortium of professional organizations dedicated to improving survival and quality of life for patients with cancer by setting and raising standards.

CoC accreditation is granted to institutions that prove their commitment to providing high-quality cancer care through rigorous evaluation and review of performance. Cancer programs must undergo a site visit every three years. During these visits, programs must show compliance with CoC accreditation standards which supply the structure for providing all patients with a full range of diagnostic, treatment, and supportive services either on-site or by referral, including community-based resources.

“Accreditation by the Commission on Cancer isn’t just a badge of honor. It reflects our commitment to providing high quality cancer care to our patients,” said Dr. Joshua Martin, Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Mercy Health – Springfield Cancer Center. “It ensures we adhere to rigorous standards, engage in continuous quality improvement, and offer comprehensive, multidisciplinary care. Being CoC accredited is a testament to our dedication to excellence in oncology and the overall well-being of our patients.”

As a CoC-accredited institution, Mercy Health also becomes an ACS Surgical Quality Partner. Being a Surgical Quality Partner signifies an institution’s dedication to consistently improving procedures and approaches, while maintaining a critical eye on process at every step.

The Surgical Quality Partner designation lets patients know Mercy Health is dedicated to quality and relentless self-improvement and has been verified or accredited by the ACS. Patients can trust that the care they receive at Surgical Quality Partner hospitals adheres to the most rigorous standards in surgical quality.

“ACS Quality programs are grounded in more than a century of experience and participation is an important measure of a hospital’s surgical quality. As an ACS Surgical Quality Partner, Mercy Health has shown a commitment providing the best possible patient care, evaluating that care in a rigorous fashion, and dedicating themselves to continuous self-improvement,” said ACS Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS.

Learn more about the CoC Accreditation Program. You can also learn more about the oncology services available at Mercy Health by visiting mercy.com.

Submitted by Mercy Health