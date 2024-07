ROAD WORK

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

UPCOMING IMPACT:

State Route 560 Culvert Replacement – SR 560 will be closed between Old Troy Pike and SR 55 from Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12. Crews will be replacing a culvert.

Detour: U.S. 36 East to U.S. 68 South to SR 55 West