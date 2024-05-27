ROAD WORK

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

CONTINUING IMPACTS:

U.S. 68 Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on U.S. 68 between the Champaign/Clark County line and Dallas Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 31. Crews will be repairing the roadways.

State Route 245 Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on SR 245 between the SR 29 and German Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, April 22 through Monday, September 30. Traffic will be maintained through a flagging operation. Crews will be chip sealing the roadway.

UPCOMING IMPACTS:

State Route 29 Closure – SR 29 will be closed between Darby Avenue and Dunn Street starting Monday, June 3 through Thursday, August 22. Crews will be replacing a bridge.

Detour: Main St to SR 56 to Cumberland Rd/U.S. 40

Alternate Detour: SR 29 to SR 38 to Cumberland RD/ U.S. 40 TO SR 56 TO SR 29