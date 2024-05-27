Honor Field currently on display

Volunteers work to set U.S. flags on the west side of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital on Saturday for the 2024 Honor Field. Photo by John Coffman Photography Volunteer Jerry Kaster sets U.S. flags at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Volunteer Dan Shockey measures the distance between U.S. flags at Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital on Saturday. Photo by John Coffman Photography An Urbana firefighter holds several flags as he prepares to set them around Mercy Health — Urbana Hospital. Photo by John Coffman Photography

Volunteers gathered on Saturday morning to arrange a display of U.S. flags on the front and west side of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital.

The display is part of the 2024 Honor Field event, which runs from May 25 to June 3.

The event is hosted by Walter & Lewis Funeral Home in Urbana.

As part of the event, there will be an honorary luncheon for veterans and their immediate families on Wednesday at noon at the Champaign Aviation Museum. The RSVP deadline for the luncheon was May 24.

The closing ceremony will be held on Monday, June 3 at the U.S. flag display at Mercy. Volunteers are welcome to participate.