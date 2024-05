At Saturday’s Division III district track meet at Graham, West Liberty-Salem’s Delaney Jones (pictured) powered the Tigers to a team title with three individual first-place finishes: the 100 dash (12.15; district record), 200 dash (25.13; district record and school record) and long jump (16-7.25). Jones also ran on the first-place 4x100 relay team with Tori Douthwaite, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith. See more track coverage on today’s Sports page.

Photo by John Coffman Photography