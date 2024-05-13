Champaign County Preservation Alliance announces Historic Home & Garden Tour

An example of the character of older homes in Urbana is shown in this Lafayette street picture. Photo provided by Emily Huffman

Submitted story

Do you ever look around at some of the older homes around the Miami Valley and wonder how people of today live in these antiques?

Champaign County is home to a lot of old-world charm and you’re invited to look no further than this year’s Historic Home & Garden Tour in Urbana as examples of something for everyone – young families, older families, empty nesters, and green thumbs.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is gearing up for a fantastic 30th Annual Historic Home & Garden Tour this year and can’t wait for you to visit. The CCPA’s Home & Garden Committee Chair, Sandy Gonzalez, is especially excited, “this year’s tour features several homes and a charming garden, the best thing about older homes is there is nothing ‘cookie-cutter’ about them. The CCPA is excited to showcase different types of housing and decorating styles to show that ‘history’ can be very fashionable too.”

The tour hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both, Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23. Tickets are available online and the day of the tour for $20 each. Please note that the tour is not handicap accessible, not all tour locations are close together, and there are no pets allowed.

The CCPA is fortunate to have support from many people and businesses in Champaign County and looks forward to showing visitors that it is possible to live, work, and play in preserved historical spaces.

Funds raised throughout the tour are used for the Matching Façade Grant Program. The CCPA offers matching grants for the repair and/or restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial grants anywhere in Champaign County.

For more information about the program, or to apply for a Matching Façade Grant, please visit: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/facade-grants.html.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA, learn more about other CCPA events, or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

Info from CCPA