PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Raisin is an Australian Shepherd/Rough Collie mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Raisin. I am an Australian Shepherd/Rough Collie mix girl and my birthday is Feb. 14, 2024. I weigh about 11 pounds now. My siblings and I were an unexpected litter. Our person had too many dogs. We were running all over the neighborhood and a concerned person called the doggie warden. Our person surrendered us to the dog warden instead of paying a fine. So the 5 of us soon found out that we would be going on the transport to Barely Used Pets. It was lots of fun running around, but the dog warden was worried that something was going to happen to us. We don’t like confinement, but when we get to go out and play with the other puppies it is always lots of fun!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets