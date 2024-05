Event to be held at Champaign Aviation Museum on May 16

Join us at the Champaign Aviation Museum for another free lecture on May 16 at 11 a.m. as Bill Albers presents “Women in Aviation During World War II.”

The lecture will cover young women flying in the U.S. and Europe in both combat and non-combat situations.

The subject includes WASPs, the Russian “Night Witches” and others.

This is a free event and no registration is required. The presentation will take place in the museum library.

Submitted by the Champaign Aviation Museum