The sectional pairings for prep baseball were announced on Sunday.

In Division II, Urbana hosts Ben Logan on May 14 at 5 p.m., and the winner of that game will play at Graham on May 16 at 5 p.m.

In Division III, WL-S will host either Indian Lake or Greenon on May 17 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV, Triad will play at top-seeded Russia on May 15 at 5 p.m.

In Division IV in the Central District, Mechanicsburg will host Ridgedale on May 14 at 5 p.m.

To see the complete brackets, go to ohsaa.org.