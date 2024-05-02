Appleseed Museum holds re-opening event

Pictured are (left to right) Betsy Coffman, JA Foundation president; (rear) Kirsten Kunz-Reid, JAF board member; Mikaela Prescott (front) Johnny Appleseed Museum Director/Curator; (rear) Robbin Ferriman, JA Society President; Barbara Taylor, aide to Congressman Jim Jordan; Clark Echols, JAF board member; Kathryn Johnson, JAF board officer; (rear) Drew McLandrich, JAF board member; (front) Robert Parrott, JAF board member; Tom Riley, JAF board officer; Frank Doyle, JAF board member, Polly Trenor, Visitors Bureau Rep; Marlen Mathias, JAF board officer, (rear) Taylor Armstrong, aide to state rep Tim Barhorst; Kerry Brugger, Urbana Director of Administration. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum is located in a historic building on the corner of Dewey Avenue and College Way in Urbana, and a reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held there on April 27.

The museum is dedicated to the preservation of the life and times of the pioneering orchardist John Chapman, more commonly known by the moniker, Johnny Appleseed.

With the closure of Urbana University, the museum was left with the monumental task of becoming an independent entity.

The museum welcomed nearly 200 guests to walk through the updated facility on Saturday.

The current operating hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with special exceptions made for tour groups, who can call ahead to schedule a visit during off-hours with the director.

If you are interested in volunteering with the museum, please do not hesitate to reach out to the director at [email protected], or through the website at johnnyappleseedmuseum.org.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.