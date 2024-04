ENON – The Urbana girls placed third and the boys were tied for seventh at the Greenon Track Invitational on Tuesday.

For the Hillclimber girls, the 400 relay team was first in 55.55, Lyza Forson was first in the shot put with a throw of 37-06, Olivia MacKendrick was second in the 400 in 1:06.87 and the 800 in 2:36.72,, Avari Jenkins was second in the 200 in 28:55 and the 1,600 relay team was second in 4:34.68.

For the UHS boys, Xavier Williams was second in the 100 in 11:38.