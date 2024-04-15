Urbana City Schools holds meeting on athletic facilities

Community members are pictured taking part in a recent meeting concerning improvements proposed for the Urbana City Schools’ athletic facilities. Submitted photo

Following a productive community meeting on April 11, Urbana City Schools is pleased to announce the next steps in the ongoing dialogue regarding the potential improvements of the athletic facilities within the district.

The meeting, held at the Urbana PK-8 Building, brought together district residents to discuss the proposed master plan aimed at enhancing the athletic experience for students and the entire community. During the meeting, attendees had the opportunity to review and provide feedback on the potential master plan which includes a renovation project for Hillclimber Stadium at the high school and an option of improvements at the Boyce Street Athletic Complex or the development of new athletic facilities on the site of the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building.

Visual representations of the site plans developed were presented, offering community members a comprehensive understanding of the proposed enhancements. In response to the valuable feedback received from the community, the Urbana Athletic Facilities Steering Committee will set a follow-up community meeting in the near future.

This upcoming meeting will showcase the adjustments made to the plans based on the community input as well as provide insight into the estimated costs of the project.

“We are grateful for the participation and thoughtful feedback from our community members during the recent meeting.” said Superintendent Charles Thiel. “Your input is instrumental in shaping the future of our athletic facilities, and we are committed to incorporating your ideas and concerns into the next phase of the proposed project.”

Urbana City Schools remains dedicated to fostering an environment of transparency and inclusivity throughout this process. Further updates regarding the follow-up community meeting, including date, time, and location, will be communicated through various channels to ensure widespread participation.

Using the following link, https://forms.gle/KF7zbzdT7kfCecah8, you have the opportunity to give feedback on the proposed master plans, as well as sharing your contact information for inclusion in our email list. This will allow for easier access to information as the process moves forward.

For more information about the athletic facilities renovation project and opportunities for involvement, please visit urbanacityschools.org or contact the Urbana City Schools administration office at 937-653-1402.

Submitted by Urbana City Schools