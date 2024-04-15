ROAD WORK

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF April 15, 2024

SIDNEY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

UPCOMING IMPACT:

State Route 4 Lane Closure – Expect lane closure on SR 4 in both directions between Mechanicsburg Catawba Road and Champaign/Clark County line from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26. Crews will be repairing the roadway.