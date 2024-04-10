WL-S teams sweep OHC North track meet

WEST LIBERTY – The West Liberty-Salem girls track squad won the six-team OHC North Meet on Tuesday at Tiger Stadium.

WL-S was first with 148 points, Mechanicsburg was third with 62 and Triad was fourth with 54.

Delaney Jones led the Tigers winning the long jump (15-6) and the 100 (12.23). Also placing first for WL-S were Tori Douthwaite in pole vault (8-6), Sophia Hardwick in the 300 hurdles (48.97), Malia Miller in the 3,200 (12:17.40), the 4×800 relay team of Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder, Mallory Bostick and Miller (10:20.06), the 4×200 relay team of Hardwick, Hattie Jacobs, Claire Longshore and Gwen McCullough (1:53.76) and the 4×100 relay team of Douthwaite, Jones, Chloe Griffith and Longshore (52.26).

Placing first for the Triad girls were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.26) and Mia LeMay in the discus (99-3) and shot put (33-7.5).

Placing first for the Mechanicsburg girls were Isabelle Rodgers in the 800 (2:31.30) and 1,600 (5:41.47), Olivia Skillings in the 200 (27.01) and the 4×400 relay team (4:17.98).

The WL-S boys track team won the meet with 143 points, Mechanicsburg was second with 112.5 and Triad was sixth with 18.

Placing first for the Tigers were Mark Bair discus (153-8), Dylan King 3,200 (10:34.04), Jack Bahan 200 (23.31) and 100 (11.25), Brevin Louden 400 (55.16), 4×100 relay team of Henderson, Bahan, McGill, Tr. Bradley (45.35), 4×200 relay team of Myers, Louden, Lauck, Reminder (1:38.50) and Jackson Steiner 110 hurdles (16.31).

Placing first for the Mechanicsburg boys were Beck Negley in the 1,600 (4:34.62), Austin Haynes in the 300 hurdles (43.61), Will Negley in the 800 (2:01.87), the 4×400 relay team (3:44.73), Prestyn Griffith in the high jump (5-8) and Mark Clyburn in the long jump (18-11).