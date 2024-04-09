Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

Tuesday, April 9

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Wednesday, April 10

Union Township Zoning Commission: public meeting at 5 p.m. to discuss zoning amendments. The meeting will be held in the Township Hall (in Mutual) at the address of 3018 Harper Road Mechanicsburg.

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Thursday, April 11

Athletics Facilities Master Plan for the Urbana School District meeting: All community members are invited to participate in a crucial discussion regarding options for the renovation of athletic facilities and the development. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana PK-8 Elementary/Jr. High Cafeteria located at 1673 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

Second Harvest Empty Bowls Soup Crawl: 5-8 p.m. at restaurants throughout the Urbana area. This year’s event is a Soup Crawl starting at The Farmer’s Daughter (904 Miami St., Urbana) with guests traveling to each participating restaurant to enjoy a selection of soups. For a $20 donation ($10 for kids 12 and under), guests can choose their own hand-crafted bowl

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library

Urbana Shade Tree Commission meeting: at 5 p.m., DECK Building @ Melvin Miller Park, Urbana

Friday, April 12

Civil War Cannon Dedication Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Honoring 578 Champaign County KIA & Seven Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients Joint Headquarters of the DAV Chapter 31 & VFW Post 5451, 220 E. Court St., Urbana. Entire Community is welcome! Free dinner to follow (while supplies last).

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Paris Public Library

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Urbana Tractor Supply/Barely Used Pets: is hosting an Adoption Event at Tractor Supply from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be puppies and several beautiful adult boys and girls to meet and get to know. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your new best friend! Find more at BarelyUsedPets.com and on Facebook.

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 14

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday April 15

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at the St. Paris library with a program on Biblical Archaeology by Regent Kim Snyder.

Tuesday, April 16

Champaign County Commission: No meeting will be held due to lack of quorum

Wednesday, April 17

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, April 18

Champaign County Commission: No meeting will be held due to lack of quorum

Saturday, April 20

Champaign County YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Sunday, April 21

Gloria Theatre: The Chipper Experience (live comedy and magic show); 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Celebrate National Trails Day: at Harmon Park, 155 S. High St., St. Paris, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Introducing The Pony Wagon Bike Trail to the community. Come learn about the multi-use path where the future walking and bicycle trail will be. Open to the public. Guided walks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Endorsed by Rails to Trails and hosted by Friends of The Pony Wagon Bike Trail

Grand Reopening of Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum: The public is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 518 College Way, Urbana. 11:30 a.m. opening remarks; noon – ribbon cutting, museum tours, children’s activities, face painting, storytelling, music, food. Will be held rain or shine

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room