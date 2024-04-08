Civil War cannon dedication is Friday

Submitted story

Urbana VFW Post 5451 will be hosting a Civil War Cannon Dedication on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

It is an authentic, battle-used Civil War cannon that the post was able to purchase from Ron Williams. The cannon will be permanently posted in front of the VFW located at 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

“We have constructed a platform and plaques dedicated to the 7 Champaign County Civil War Medal of Honor winners where the cannon will rest,” according to a statement from the VFW Post.

Champaign County had 578 soldiers killed in action during the Civil War. Dan Cox, former Army Captain and West Point graduate class of 1997, will be master of ceremonies for the dedication.

Guest speakers will include Urbana Mayor Bill Bean, Champaign County Veterans Service Officer Buzzy L Moore, Junior Vice Commander of the Sons of Union Veterans David Rish and Ohio House of Representatives and candidate for Ohio Senate Susan Manchester.

The Ohio 66th Volunteer Infantry Civil War Re-enactors will be present, and Rob Pollock will be representing the Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States.

All in the community are invited to attend and join for the event on Friday afternoon and experience a piece of Urbana history. Attendees are invited to join for a spaghetti dinner and beverage at BrownRidge Hall following the ceremony.

Submitted by Urbana VFW Post 5451