CORS Head Start is accepting applications for ’24-’25 school year

Submitted story

CORS Head Start is a federally-funded, free educational program for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

The organization serves 9 counties that include the Urbana center located on Scioto Street.

The organization offers both center base and home base options.

To complete an application you must have proof of income, birth certificate, immunization record and medical insurance card.

Call the center at 937-652-1742 or visit our website at www.corsp.org to schedule an appointment to complete an application.

Submitted by Stacey Foster, Eary Childhood Services Coordinator