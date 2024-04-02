Truck crashes on North Main Street

A semi-truck/trailer crashed into Wooten’s Sales lot in the 900 block of North Main Street in Urbana Monday night. Submitted photos A semi-truck/trailer crashed into Wooten’s Sales lot in the 900 block of North Main Street in Urbana Monday night. Submitted photos

Submitted story

On Monday, April 1 at 9:51 p.m., Urbana police and fire divisions responded to a large crash scene, involving a semi-truck and trailer crashing into several vehicles and trailers on Wooten’s Sales lot, located at 912 N. Main Street.

The police investigation showed that the driver of a 2024 Volvo semi-truck/trailer, Steven Mills, 33, of London, Ky., lost control of the semi-truck/trailer as it was southbound in the 900 block of N. Main Street. Mills told officers that he was experiencing a coughing spell just prior to the crash and that he became light-headed. He was taken to Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital to be checked.

The police investigation showed that the semi-truck/trailer was southbound in the 900 block of North Main Street when it left the west side of the roadway and drove through the front yards of 938, 936 and 930 N. Main Street before it crossed Taft Avenue and drove onto Wooten’s Lot where it crashed into two parked vehicles and multiple U-Haul trucks and U-Haul trailers before coming to a stop.

Police issued a traffic citation to Mills charging him with failure to maintain reasonable control of a motor vehicle.

Submitted by Urbana Police Division