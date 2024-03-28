Thinkfast Interactive comes to Mechanicsburg High School

Pictured from left to right: Game show host “Mars”; State Patrol Trooper Brad Baker; Police Lieutenant John Shultz; County Commissioner Tim Cassady; County Commissioner Nino Vitale; Mechanicsburg Principal Jason Shultz; and County Engineer Stephen McCall. Submitted photo

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Champaign County Engineer hosted the Thinkfast Interactive safety program for juniors and seniors at Mechanicsburg High School. The educational program tackles important topics such as underage drinking, drug use, traffic safety and distracted driving. The program presents as an interactive high energy game show in which the students participate in teams and respond as contestants.

Thinkfast Interactive was brought to Champaign County by the County Engineer Stephen McCall, who advised that getting the program to each of our high schools is one goal of the Local Road Safety Plan.

The Local Road Safety Plan has been implemented to reduce traffic accidents and fatalities on Champaign County roads. The Local Road Safety Plan consists of local stakeholders who are community representatives from each school district, fire departments, law enforcement agencies, ODOT, and township officials. The goal of the Safety Plan is to bring emphasis to young drivers, distracted driving, alcohol impairment, occupant protection, and intersection concerns.

Info from Champaign County Engineer’s Office